New deputy CEO was previously North American boss and M&A director; the insurance services firm also outlined a “Vision-2030” strategy.

Davies has announced the appointment of Matt Button (pictured) as its deputy group chief executive officer.

In his new role, effective 1 January 2025, he will assume day-to-day leadership of Davies’ three “go-to-market” business units, across operations, sales, and marketing.

Reporting to group CEO, Dan Saulter, Button will be responsible for driving organic growth and service on a global basis.

Button joined Davies in 2015, and has served as group director for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and latterly as CEO of Davies North America, which the firm’s said is now its biggest business unit, following its launch in 2019.

Alongside the Deputy Group CEO announcement, Davies unveiled its Vision-2030 strategy.

The firm aims to grow annual global revenues to £2.5-3bn by the end of 2030.

The strategy focuses investment across four pillars it described: technology and artificial intelligence; organic growth and cross-selling; geographic and solution expansion; and operational excellence.

“We are proud of our ten years of uninterrupted growth, and we are looking forward to executing on our Vision-2030 goals,” said Saulter.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Matt as he returns to a global role, having successfully grown our North America operations from zero to nearly $500m annual revenues in the past five years,” he said.

Button added: “I am very much looking forward to working with Dan and the rest of the team to deliver our global expansion plans and continuing to support our efforts to drive organic growth and great outcomes for clients.”