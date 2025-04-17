Ricky Maloney, who serves as Qatar country executive and head of the GCC region, will lead the office.

Davies has opened its first office in Qatar as part of a broader push to expand its presence in the Middle East.

The new Doha hub will complement the firm’s existing forensic accounting operation in Dubai and will offer local clients access to its consulting and technology services.

The move marks the latest step in Davies’ efforts to grow its footprint in highly regulated markets globally. Its consulting division provides business, technology and people performance services across sectors including insurance, banking, asset and wealth management, and the public sector.

Davies said clients in Doha will also benefit from solutions in areas such as digital innovation, AI and automation, learning and development, and customer and employee experience.

Ashley Sheen, chief strategy officer at Davies, said: “The new office in Doha, Qatar cements our presence in the Middle East as we continue to invest in the region to provide local, nuanced expertise for our global and regional clients.”

Maloney said the company had been active in Qatar since 2021 and saw the new office as a foundation for further growth.

“We’ve had the honour of contributing to the development of the financial services sector in Qatar since 2021,” he said.

“With the opening of our new offices, we plan to build on this success, strengthening existing relationships and developing new partnerships across the banking, financial market infrastructure and regulatory sectors.

“Our global team of highly skilled market practitioners help businesses accelerate, advance their technology, and drive transformation and people performance, as we support clients in pursuit of their strategic contributions to the economic and human development pillars of Qatar’s National Vision 2030.”

The announcement follows news earlier this year that Davies plans to grow global revenues to between £2.5 billion and £3 billion over the next five years, backed by greater investment in technology and AI under its Vision-2030 strategy.