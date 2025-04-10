James Dickerson joins from rival reinsurance broker Gallagher Re, where he was global head of retro business.

Lockton Re has hired James Dickerson to lead its global retrocessional reinsurance and legacy solutions, strengthening its capital advisory offering.

He will be based in London and work as part of Lockton Re’s capital advisory practice, which focuses on financial analysis and capital consulting, structured reinsurance, Lloyd’s capital strategies, and legacy business.

Eric Paire, head of capital advisory at Lockton Re, said: “James is a great addition to our growing capital advisory capability and will lead our global retrospective and legacy area. He brings an excellent reputation and proven track record in the market.

“Our capital advisory offering splits into four areas – financial analysis and capital consulting, Lloyd’s specific capital deployment, including the creation of new syndicates, structured reinsurance, and global legacy. I could not be more pleased with the team we are building and the expertise we can offer to clients.”

Dickerson began his career at Capita and has also held roles at Willis Re, RPC, WTW and EMB Consulting.

Robert Bisset, chairman of global retrocession and property specialty, Bermuda and market capital, said: “Lockton Re continues to invest in our capabilities in the capital advisory area with Eric leading and cultivating an excellent team.

“James’ expertise in navigating the complex legacy market and delivering transformative results aligns perfectly with Lockton Re’s commitment to providing market leading advice and analytics to our clients and partners.

“I am thrilled to have James join our team and look forward to working collaboratively with him across our platform to deliver bespoke solutions for our clients.”