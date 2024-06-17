Cyprus-born Constantine “Dinos” Iordanou, chairman of Vantage and former CEO of Arch, died on Sunday.

Constantine “Dinos” Iordanou was chairman and CEO of Arch Capital Group from August 2003 until his retirement in September 2019.

In 2020 he returned to the market to launch Bermuda-based re/insurer Vantage Group Holdings, as its chairman, alongside its CEO Greg Hendrick.

Born in Cyprus, Iordanou emigrated to the US and graduated from New York University with a degree in aerospace engineering.

His insurance career began by joining AIG in New York, rising to senior vice president within its American Home Assurance business.

In 1987, he joined Berkshire Hathaway as its head of its commercial casualty operations.

In 1992, he joined Zurich American Insurance as president of its specialties unit, later promoted to senior executive vice president of group operations of Zurich Insurance Group.

Arch, which was reorganised from its predecessor firm Risk Capital Reinsurance, recruited Iordanou as its president in 2001, to which he added the CEO title in 2003 and chairman in 2009.

“I, along with so many others, was upset to hear about Dinos’ passing. So much of Arch’s success over the past 20-plus years can be directly attributed to Dinos and his leadership,” said Marc Grandisson, CEO of Arch.

“Not only was he an insurance industry legend, but his leadership, tenaciousness and larger-than-life personality influenced both me and the company in many ways. We’ve lost a great man. He will be deeply missed,” he added.

Iordanou’s other board-level roles included senior independent director of the Bank of Cyprus, and a board member of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers, which he chaired from 2011-2012.

He was 74 and is survived by his wife, Marianne, and three daughters.