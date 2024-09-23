Celebrating ten years of Dive In, 2024’s festival launches with over 130 free virtual and hybrid global events.

Dive In has launched its festival for this year, taking place 24-26 September, with registration open throughout the festival.

Alex Brooker, co-host of The Last Leg; British sports figure Vicky Gosling OBE; Spanish Paralympic triathlon champion Susana Rodríguez; and the most decorated Black Winter Olympian, Elana Meyers Taylor, have been announced as speakers.

Dive In to Reverse Mentoring, an initiative to bridge generational and cultural divides, remains open for sign-ups, as does registration for the festival in general while it takes place.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the world’s largest diversity and inclusion (D&I) festival.

This year there are 32 confirmed global festival partners: Africa Specialty Risks, AIG, Aon, Arch, Aviva, AXA, Axis Capital, BMS, Chubb, Clyde & Co, CNA, Everest, Fidelis, Gallagher, Guidewire, Howden, Kennedys, KPMG, Liberty Mutual, Lloyd’s, Lockton, Markel, Marsh McLennan, Munich Re, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, RGA, Scor, Sompo, Swiss Re, Tokio Marine Kiln and WTW.

Dive In kicks off with more than 130 free virtual and hybrid global events taking place from 24-26 September.

All events have CII CPD accreditation, allowing attendees to apply participation towards professional development requirements, and registration remains open until the day of each event, ensuring broad accessibility for participants worldwide.

Since its inception in 2015, Dive In has grown from 18 events in London to over 130 events spanning 53 cities, with more than 128,000 participants attending across the years. The festival has become a global movement supporting the development of inclusive workplace cultures.

This year’s event agenda explores a breadth of D&I topics including, but not limited to, fertility in the workplace, racial inclusion, AI, mental health resilience, neurodiversity, invisible disabilities and social mobility.

Under the theme “A Sustainable Future: The Next 10 Years”, the festival will highlight the importance of cultivating inclusive cultures that foster innovation and tackle global challenges in the decade ahead.

“As companies globally face pressures to cut D&I strategies, Dive In’s role is more critical than ever,” said Dominic Christian, global chairman, reinsurance solutions, Aon.

“The festival highlights the importance of inclusive cultures and showcases the power of global collaboration in addressing some of the most pressing challenges in our industry,” he said.

“I urge senior leaders to attend this festival, engage with the discussions, and champion diversity and inclusion within their organisations. It’s a pivotal opportunity to lead by example and drive meaningful change,” Christian added.

For the second consecutive year, Dive In will also feature its “Dive In to Reverse Mentoring” initiative.

This, organisers said, is designed to bridge generational and cultural divides by enabling junior employees to mentor senior leaders.

A cross-industry initiative, it aims to foster a culture of shared learning and collaboration, with mentors and mentees engaging on topics ranging from technology to mental health.

Registration for the scheme remains open beyond the festival, offering continued opportunities for professional growth and connection.

Christina Colby, chief customer officer, Guidewire, the first Insurtech sponsor of Dive In, said: “In an era where access to high-quality diversity and inclusion training can often come at a significant cost, Dive In stands out by making these crucial discussions and resources accessible to everyone, regardless of their role, seniority or geography.

“This approach ensures that the conversation around diversity and inclusion remains open, inclusive, and impactful across the entire industry,” added Colby

