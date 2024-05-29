The MGA announced a newly created role of head of emerging products, with the holder joining from Allianz Commercial.

DUAL Group, the managing general agent (MGA) arm of Howden Group has announced Scott Sayce takes up a new role as its head of emerging products.

He joins the MGA on 1 September, based in London and reporting to David Harries, who joined DUAL as group director of underwriting in January 2024.

Sayce (pictured) brings more than two decades of specialist lines insurance experience including several global leadership roles.

These include group head of financial lines and cyber at AXA Group, head of cyber, technology and life science at CNA Hardy and, most recently, global head of cyber at Allianz Commercial.

Richard Clapham, CEO, DUAL Group, said: “Scott is a great addition to the DUAL Group leadership team, and we’re delighted that he has chosen to join DUAL. Being successful in today’s fast moving insurance market requires a deep understanding of the industry trends that drive clients’ emerging insurance needs. Scott brings very relevant and extensive underwriting and broking experience, which will drive our innovation agenda and collaboration with our carrier partners.”

Harries commented: “Scott has a proven track record of bringing innovative and complex products to market. In this newly created role in DUAL, Scott will be working closely with our CEOs and expert underwriting teams in each of our regions and combining this with the insights we gain from our global network of over 11,000 broker partners, helping to ensure we deliver better outcomes for their clients.”

Sayce added: “DUAL offers one of the most agile and responsive business models in the market, with continuous innovation sitting as a foundational pillar to provide solutions to risks customers face today and the risks they may encounter tomorrow, from traditional through to cyber, emerging technology, and sustainability exposures. I’m really looking forward to joining the team and contributing to DUAL’s future growth plans.”