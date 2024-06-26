The MGA arm of Howden Group said it was strengthening its presence in the region.

Aram Stoop has assumed the role of managing director, DUAL Benelux.

The role, referring to Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, reports to Olaf Jonda, CEO, DUAL Europe.

Stoop (pictured) takes over the role from Peter Kegel who established DUAL Benelux in 2023 and has left the firm.

He joined DUAL Europe in September 2023 as head of marine, based in Benelux, bringing more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles in the insurance industry, particularly as an underwriter of marine builders risks.

“We would like to thank Peter for his contribution and commitment to DUAL, and for creating such a strong, ambitious team and a solid, sustainable business in Benelux,” said Olaf Jonda.

“I am confident that Aram will build on these foundations, further strengthening our presence in the region,” the CEO of DUAL Europe added.

Stoop said: “During our first year, DUAL Benelux has attracted a team of talented underwriters, and we now have compelling products in marine, cyber, M&A, professional indemnity, engineering, surety, life science, fine art and product recall.

“I look forward to expanding our presence in this region to effectively meet the needs of our brokers and their clients, making the most of emerging opportunities in this competitive market,” he added.