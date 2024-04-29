The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) saw gross written premiums reach almost $2.6bn, says Alya Al Zarouni, chief operating officer at the DIFC Authority, opening keynote for DWIC 2024, which got underway in Dubai today.

2023 was a record-breaking year for the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFC), with the highest premiums in its 20-year history.

The DIFC saw gross written premiums rocket by 26% last year, ultimately reaching almost $2.6bn.

Over the same time period, premium brokers in the DIFC crossed $2bn, up 61% from the year before, and there was 20% growth in the number of registered insurance and reinsurance firms.

Opening the Dubai World Insurance Congress 2024, DIFC chief operating officer Alya Al Zarouni said: “The DIFC has driven the insurance and reinsurance industry, attracting global talent and technical expertise to access key markets in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“The DIFC today is home to over 120 registered insurers, reinsurers, captives, MGAs and insurance-related firms,” she added.

Since 2017, DFC has partnered with Global Reinsurance to grow DWIC into one of the preeminent events for the industry. Momentum is growing year on year, and this year’s Congress is the largest in its history.

Al Zarouni added that the key themes for this year are important topics for the industry such as capacity building, embracing innovation, nurturing AI, navigating volatile risk and developing talent.

She said: “With over 1,300 key delegates from 73 countries gathering in this venue, the DIFC is excited to accelerate growth around these areas that will, in one way or another, reshape the future of the industry.”