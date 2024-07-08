An event report on this year’s record-breaking Dubai World Insurance Congress, in association with the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority.

The Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC) 2024 was the biggest DWIC yet, welcoming 1,300 delegates from around the world to the premier (re)insurance event for Middle East, Africa and South Asia reinsurance markets.

This record event also coincided with the 20th anniversary for the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority’s (DIFC), which partnered with Global Reinsurance to co-host the event, held in April 2024 at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

Dubai as a global hub for this industry is expanding exponentially, and our partners at the DIFC are at the heart of a thriving community; and a fertile environment for business, talent, technology and innovation to grow and prosper.

Middle East markets hold untapped growth potential, and the region remains under-insured, even as it embarks on ambitious new projects that will transform economies and provide opportunities for (re)insurance to underwrite development.

The DWIC 2024 event report includes coverage of the keynote speakers, including Vicky Carter, deputy chairman of Lloyd’s, and QBE’s group CEO, Andrew Horton.

There is also a wealth of coverage of the event sessions, live one-to-one interviews, and reports of the several thought-leadership roundtable discussions that took place.

Global Reinsurance and our partners at the DIFC Authority wish to thank all of our wonderful speakers, event sponsors, and delegates, for making DWIC 2024 such an unprecedented success.

The event report is free and available to download; click below to read it.