Chief operating officer of the DIFC Authority, Alya Al Zarouni, took to the stage at DWIC 2025 and shared impressive new figures demonstrating impressive performance for the Dubai-based re/insurance hub, and broader, regional MEASA market opportunities.

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has highlighted its growing strength as a global insurance hub during the opening of the Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC) 2025, where more than 1,600 professionals from over 80 countries gathered.

Speaking at the event, Alya Al Zarouni (pictured), chief operating officer of the DIFC Authority, welcomed delegates to what she described as “one of the largest and most impactful insurance events in the world”.

She emphasised the significance of the DIFC as the region’s only global hub for insurance, home to over 125 insurance and reinsurance-related companies.

“This makes us the only global hub for insurance in the region, providing a strategic platform for our clients to connect, grow and innovate in one of the world’s fastest growing and most dynamic markets,” Al Zarouni said.

She also shared impressive new figures demonstrating the sector’s performance and Middle East, Africa and Asia (MEASA) regional opportunities.

“Last year, the gross written premiums from the DIFC-based companies have grown impressively from $2.6bn to $3.5bn in just one year, highlighting not only the strength of the insurance sector, but also the opportunities in the MEASA region,” Al Zarouni explained.

Al Zarouni observed that this remarkable growth was “a testament to the resilience and forward-thinking approach of the community”, reaffirming the DIFC’s commitment to supporting and enhancing the sector’s continued success.

In addition to celebrating the sector’s achievements, Al Zarouni announced the launch of a major new initiative: the DIFC’s first dedicated insurance report. The report forms part of the centre’s broader ‘Future of Finance’ series, produced in partnership with think tank Asia House.

“We will be unveiling the findings of our first insurance report, part of an ongoing Future of Finance series in partnership with Asia House,” she said, noting that the findings were drawn from extensive dialogue with key stakeholders.

These included a roundtable discussion involving 24 DIFC-based clients and interviews with major organisations, such as Lloyd’s, Korean Re and Zurich Insurance.

“The report explores opportunities for the industry at a time when we need to embed resilience to capitalise on opportunities,” she added.

Al Zarouni expressed hope that the report would serve as a catalyst for further innovation across the insurance industry.

“I really hope the report will provide a resource that will stimulate discussion and innovation within your own organisations,” she concluded.