Envelop Risk has announced the launch of Envelop Underwriting.

Dom Peters will lead the newly established division as its CEO, reporting to co-founder and group CEO Jonathan Spry.

The new entity will encompass all existing underwriting activities: Envelop Risk Bermuda and Envelop at Lloyd’s, including the Envelop Risk SPA 1925.

Peters (pictured) will oversee management and governance functions of Envelop’s underwriting activities, he firm said, with all underwriting, portfolio management and capital functions reporting to him.

The company said he would further develop Envelop’s growth strategy and assist with underwriting product development.

Peters joins from Dale Underwriting Partners’ Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729, where he was active underwriter since 2021.

During his tenure, all classes were removed from remediation and generated the largest profit in the syndicate’s history.

He brings more than 27 years of industry experience, and before Dale he was chief underwriting officer of MS Amlin’s global reinsurance business unit, managing a £1.3bn book of business.

He was joint active underwriter for Syndicate 2001 from 2014 to 2017 and before that served as MS Amlin’s deputy head of reinsurance in London, where he managed the international property treaty and specialty XL portfolio.

Spry said: “Envelop Underwriting unifies all our underwriting operations under one strategic framework, which will enhance our underwriting focus and help accelerate Envelop’s growth into new markets. I am delighted to welcome Dom to lead the new division, whose proven expertise and senior international experience will further strengthen our ability to support the sustainable growth of the cyber insurance market globally.”

Peters added: “Aligning the underwriting activities of Envelop under a single unit creates huge potential for the business and its significance as a supporter of the fast-developing global cyber market. I am excited to lead this new division and look forward to working closely with Jonathan and the talented underwriting teams to realise that potential.”