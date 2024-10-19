As its role as a leading reinsurance market hub continues to evolve, what’s next for the DIFC? And what can the experiences of other reinsurance hubs around the globe teach us? Our breakfast discussion at Monte Carlo’s Rendez-Vous de Septembre 2024 sought to find out.

Over 20 years, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has established itself as a premier hub for global re/insurance throughout MEASA – and a consistent champion of investment and innovation.

So what next? Our roundtable discussed how the DIFC must manage fast-evolving risks and attract new talent in order to realise its ambitious future plans.

Click below to download the roundtable report as a PDF, or click here or on the cover image opposite to read it via PageSuite.