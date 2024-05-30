Brian Flasinski will lead the reinsurance broker’s North American business from June 1 2024.

Gallagher Re has announced that Brian Flasinski will take over as North America CEO, succeeding Jim Bradshaw in the role.

The appointment is active from 1 June, 2024, while Bradshaw moves to the role of North America chairman of Gallagher Re, replacing Tom Wafer who is retiring, effective from the same date.

Flasinski (pictured) joined Gallagher Re in 2015 and previously served as the executive vice president and sales leader for North America.

Before joining the broker he was a senior executive at rival reinsurance intermediary, Guy Carpenter.

Bradshaw joined Gallagher Re as CEO of its North American region in 2021 following its acquisition of Willis Re.

“Gallagher Re North America is a story of continuing success built on an unwavering focus on our clients,” said Gallagher Re CEO Tom Wakefield.

“I am confident we will quickly build upon our accomplishments and continue to accelerate our growth.

“Jim’s leadership helped us navigate through the Willis Re acquisition and achieve remarkable growth during his tenure. I am grateful for his continued support, guidance and counsel during the transition and beyond.”