Chu joins the reinsurance broker from Partner Re, where he was head of financial risks for Asia Pacific.

Guy Carpenter, has Richard Chu as managing director of credit, bond and political risk, within its global specialties arm, effective immediately.

He is based in Singapore and reports to David Edwards, head of Guy Carpenter’s credit, bond and political risk division.

The broker said Chu is responsible for new business development across the Asia Pacific region for Guy Carpenter

Chu (pictured) joins Guy Carpenter, the reinsurance broking arm of Marsh McLennan, from Partner Re.

At Partner Re he was head of financial risks for Asia Pacific since 2015.

In a 30-year career, he has held a number of senior financial, credit, and specialty roles at large reinsurance firms, including Swiss Re and Asia Capital Reinsurance Group.

Edwards said: “Credit, bond, and political risk insurance is playing an increasingly important role in supporting trade across the Asia Pacific region; the support of experienced reinsurers and brokers is crucial in delivering the capacity the market requires. Richard brings a wealth of experience and a track record of providing exceptional value to his clients across the region.”

Chu added: “I am excited to join the Guy Carpenter team, which is renowned for its unparalleled technical expertise and deep understanding of the Asia Pacific market.”