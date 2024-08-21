Joining from Gen Re and Porch Group, both new hires will report to Rob McKenzie, president of sales and segments, North America, Guy Carpenter.

Guy Carpenter has announced the appointments of Ridge Muhly as regional mutual segment leader and Adam Kornick as personal lines segment leader.

Muhly’s appointment was effective 19 August, and he is based in Philadelphia.

Kornick’s appointment is effective on 3 September and he will be based in the Chicago office.

Both will report to Rob McKenzie, president of sales and segments, North America, at Guy Carpenter, which is the reinsurance broking arm of Marsh McLennan.

Muhly (above right) will work with regional mutual brokers and the global analytics and advisory team to deliver reinsurance and advisory services to support clients in the regional mutual insurance space.

He joined Guy Carpenter from reinsurer Gen Re, where over the last 22 years he has built his career from senior underwriting specialist to senior vice president and treaty manager, the last several years running the mutual practice in Gen Re’s treaty segment.

Kornick (above left) will work with the reinsurance broker’s personal lines team to deliver reinsurance, analytics, capital and advisory solutions to clients.

He joins Guy Carpenter from Porch Group in Chicago where he was a member of the management team that took the company public and launched its insurance division.

From 2016–2020 he was Allstate’s chief data technologist and prior to 2016 he held senior roles at Aviva and Progressive.

John Trace, CEO, North America, Guy Carpenter, said: “Guy Carpenter’s unique approach and industry-leading analytics and capital advisory capabilities provide our clients with a competitive edge in their commercial segments, while protecting their balance sheets and enabling future growth.

“Both Ridge and Adam are outstanding professionals who have a deep understanding of their respective markets and will be strong additions to our North America Segment leadership team,” he added.