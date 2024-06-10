Alexander Schnieders, a former banker at Goldman Sachs, has been appointed global head of capital and advisory for the reinsurance broker.

Guy Carpenter has announced the formation of a new “Capital & Advisory group” as part of its Global Capital Solutions unit.

The broker said it would expand its offerings to C-suite clients globally and bring more capital to re/insurance risks.

The team will raise capital for clients, advise on capital and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, create new market capacity, and support new company formation, said the reinsurance broking arm of Marsh McLennan.

The new group is to be led by Alexander Schnieders (pictured), based in New York.

He will report to Laurent Rousseau, Guy Carpenter’s CEO of Europe, IMEA and Global Capital Solutions.

Schneiders was previously at advisory firm Teneo as head of its financial institutions group and co-head of M&A.

He was also previously a managing director at Goldman Sachs and Perella Weinberg Partners.

Rousseau said: “The addition of a Capital & Advisory team to our already strong Global Capital Solutions unit, which includes cat bonds and other insurance-linked securities through GC Securities and legacy products through Global Risk Solutions, creates an offering that is unmatched in the industry. With Alexander’s extensive background and strong relationships, the team is well positioned to serve our clients.”

Schnieders added: “I am delighted to join Guy Carpenter in this newly created role. I have a long-standing respect for the Guy Carpenter team and confidence we will provide clients a differentiated offering to help them achieve their risk, capital and strategic goals.”