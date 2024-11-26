Lottimore joins Hamilton in Bermuda from Validus Re where he was vice president, credit lines underwriter for three years.

Bermudian reinsurer Hamilton Re has made a foray into credit, bond and political risk reinsurance, signalled by the appointment of Sergio Lottimore to lead it.

Lottimore (pictured) joins as a vice president, credit, bond and political risk reinsurance, based in Bermuda.

Hamilton said he would report to Peter Riihiluoma, senior vice president and head of specialty reinsurance at Hamilton Re.

Hamilton said: “The new Credit, Bond and Political Risk Reinsurance offerings will be incorporated within the Specialty Reinsurance portfolio, and further expands our offerings to clients.”

Lottimore has 18 years of specialty and financial lines market experience.

He joins Hamilton from Validus Re where he was Vice President, Credit Lines Underwriter for three years. Prior to that, he spent 15 years in roles of continuous progression at MS Amlin.

“Our expansion into credit, bond and political risk reinsurance marks a significant milestone for Hamilton Re in its commitment to building a globally diversified reinsurance offering,” said Hamilton Re CEO Megan Graves.

“This exciting development is bolstered by Hamilton’s AM Best financial strength rating upgrade to “A” (excellent) announced earlier this year.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sergio to Hamilton. He brings dedicated expertise and experience in mortgage, trade credit, surety, political risks and structured credit lines to our already strong specialty reinsurance team,” Graves added.