Stephanie Ogden as the new CEO of HDI Global UK & Ireland, effective 1 September 2024.

Her predecessor, Richard Taylor has made the decision to retire at the end of the year, and will then move into a consultancy role for the business.

HDI said the alignment of its commercial and specialty operations in the UK and Ireland associated with the personnel changes marks a move “towards a more efficient organisational structure and cohesive value proposition…towards a long-term profitable growth strategy”.

Ogden (pictured) joined HDI in 2019, acting as managing director HDI Global UK and Ireland since 2022.

She was previously at Allianz Insurance, as a branch manager in Scotland and a specialty lines underwriting account manager.

“It has been a true honour to serve and lead two of HDI’s largest branches during the last 17 years,” Taylor said.

“I am immensely thankful to the talented people who have supported the business during this time, together we have built a fantastic business and one that we can all be proud of. I am so pleased to be handing over the helm at a time when we are doing so well. I feel now is the right time for me to move on and make way for my successor and it is with great pleasure to be able to hand over to my colleague Stephanie,” he continued.

“She brings business continuity, hands-on market knowledge, and a strong track record of collaboration and implementation to the role. With these changes and Steph’s leadership, we are in a great position to accelerate the momentum that has been achieved by delivering excellence and simplicity at scale for the benefit of our customers. I wish her every success in her new position.”

Ogden added: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of CEO for our business in the UK and Ireland. As the second largest office in the HDI Global family, the UK and Ireland is hugely important to our overall growth and I am looking forward to driving our strategy forward by acting as our clients’ preferred partner in transformation.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Richard for his dedication and commitment to our business. After almost 40 years with the HDI Group, Richard has been a key figure in the success of our business. I am honoured to be building on the firm foundations he has laid, both commercially and culturally.”