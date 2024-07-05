The Bermuda (re)insurance subsidiary of Hiscox has a new non-exec board member, a former Bermuda government minister of finance, with 25 years of US banking experience.

Hiscox has appointed Curtis Dickinson as a non-executive director for its Hiscox Insurance Bermuda subsidiary (HIB), subject to regulatory approval.

He will work with the rest of the HIB board to oversee the strategy and vision of Hiscox Re & ILS, the reinsurance and insurance linked securities arm of the group, Hiscox said.

Dickinson (pictured) has over 25 years of experience in investment and commercial banking across the USA, UK and Bermuda.

Elected to Bermuda’s House of Assembly in 2018, he served as minister of finance from 2018 to 2022.

His career includes senior roles responsible for raising capital at Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corporation, Credit Suisse, First Boston Corporation and Wells Fargo Securities.

Before his ministerial appointment, Dickinson was group of head of private banking at the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Sons, having previously led Butterfield’s global treasury and Bermuda-based wealth management businesses.

“Curtis’ extensive experience and deep ties to the Bermudian community will be invaluable as we continue to grow and execute our strategy,” said Paul Cooper, Hiscox group chief financial officer and HIB chair.

“Alongside the rest of the board, I look forward to benefitting from his extensive financial services expertise and significant Bermuda market experience,” he said.

Kathleen Reardon, Hiscox Re & ILS CEO and HIB board member, said: “Curtis’ wealth of expertise in financial services and his unique profile in Bermuda will be a strong asset as Hiscox Re & ILS continues to grow, delivering exceptional value for our customers, partners, investors, and the community.”

Curtis added: “Hiscox is a business and a brand that I have admired for some time, so I am excited to be joining the Hiscox family and looking forward to working with the organisation as they deliver on their ambitious growth plans.”