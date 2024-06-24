Four hires join the broker from rivals WTW and AJG and carrier Liberty Specialty Markets.

Howden has announced a slew of senior broking appointments within its aviation business.

David Greengrass has joined from WTW where he was an executive director and spent six years in the broker’s airline team.

He began his career at Marsh & McLennan, working on large and complex risks across multiple geographies.



He is joined from September by Dane Bird, previously a senior associate at WTW’s aerospace team, who will be a senior account handler and broker.

Matthew Giddings, previously a partner at Gallagher’s aerospace business, joins as divisional director, also from September.

He brings nearly 20 years of experience in programme design and management of aerospace clients, worldwide.



Finally, hull war expert Mike Hart will join Howden Aviation, having previously served as an aviation war underwriting manager at Liberty Specialty Markets.

“It is a testament to Howden’s reputation that we continue to attract experienced and market leading talent to support the growth of our aerospace and airline business,” said Jason Humphreys, Howden’s global head of aviation.

“The addition of such high calibre individuals will enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients. Howden’s aviation team has gone from strength to strength over the past few years and theses hires demonstrate our continued commitment to building an unparalleled team,” Humphreys added.