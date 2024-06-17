Paul Hipson will have overall responsibility for the existing London Broking team.

Howden has announced that Paul Hipson has stepped up into a newly created role of head of London broking for its corporate and commercial pillar within Howden UK and Ireland, effective from June 2024.

Hipson will have overall responsibility for the existing London broking team, which predominantly helps Howden UK and Ireland place property, casualty and motor business into the insurance market.

This role forms part of its growth plans, and Hipson will be tasked with growing the broking operation on a national scale.

This new position adds to his existing responsibilities leading the London corporate existing Business team, which is reflected in his new title of head of London corporate and broking.

The news follows the announcement of Paul Hasib’s promotion to the role of chief placement officer for the corporate and commercial pillar in April 2024.

Hipson will report into Hasib and will work closely with the placement team, Howden said.

Hipson has worked for Howden, Aston Lark and predecessor companies for almost 21 years. After a brief spell in the corporate claims team, he held a variety of broking account roles, before leading the London corporate existing business team.

Hipson commented: “I’m really excited about this new role and passionate about broking, so I’m looking forward to working more closely with our insurer partners and colleagues to help grow and enhance our broking proposition, focused always on delivering the best service and solutions for our clients. There is a talented group of individuals within the existing broking and placement teams who do a fantastic job and we’ll be building on these strong foundations as we continue this exciting growth journey.”