Joining from Marsh McLennan, Rohan Bhappu will first serve as deputy CEO of Howden Asia, then becoming its CEO later next year, at which point current CEO Chye Huat Goh, becomes chairman of the broker’s Asia Pacific arm.

Howden Group has announced the appointment of Rohan Bhappu as deputy CEO of Howden Asia, to step up to the CEO role next year.

He will report to Chye Huat Goh, CEO, Howden Asia, when he takes up his position in June 2025 and will be based out of Hong Kong.

Bhappu (pictured) will join “once he has fulfilled his contractual obligations” to his current employer, rival broker Marsh McLennan, the statement from Howden said.

He will then become CEO of Howden Asia from 1 October 2025, reporting to David Howden, CEO, Howden, the broker said.

Goh will then succeed Mark Wood as chairman of the region and as chairman of the broker’s private wealth business. Wood continues to lead Howden’s global specialty practices.

David Howden, CEO, Howden said: “From modest beginnings in Asia, Chye Huat has taken the business on an incredible journey.

“He has built a very special business in South-East Asia, taking us from a small relatively unknown operation to a top broker in all the markets in which we operate by building a business full of brilliantly talented people,” he said.

“The growth and development of Asia’s economies continues to be extraordinary, and our ambition to meet the needs of clients in those economies is stronger than ever. We warmly welcome Rohan to the business as we continue to attract the best talent and deliver to those needs,” Howden added.

Bhappu joins Howden from Marsh McLennan, where he has spent the last 22 years working in territories including the USA, India, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Bhappu was CEO, Marsh McLennan Hong Kong and Macau. Prior to this, he was CEO of Marsh in Hong Kong and Macau where he oversaw the integration of JLT further to its acquisition by the US broker in 2019.

He has also led sales for Marsh Asia and has experience running mergers and acquisitions practices, giving him an extensive and proven skill set to bring to his new role.

Chye Huat Goh, CEO, Howden Asia added: “After close to a decade in post, I am delighted to be able to pass the baton to Rohan, and that he will lead Howden Asia into its next chapter.

“I am honoured to have assembled and led a talented team as we have built a leading broker in the region, proudly serving our clients from Private Wealth to our growing international client base.

“I look forward to supporting Rohan as we reach out into new territories and continue to bring choice, dedicated service and deep expertise to every client.”