The capital markets arm of Howden has added a new hire from JP Morgan to the London office as part of its aims “to accelerate European expansion”.

Howden Capital Markets & Advisory (HCMA) has appointed Sébastien Bamsey as managing director and will be based in its London office, effective 15 July.

Bamsey (pictured) joins from JP Morgan, providing international corporate finance and capital markets expertise.

Most recently, he served as JP Morgan’s head of European insurance debt capital markets.

There he led financing dialogue with the bank’s national and global (re)insurance clients headquartered in Europe, across public and private markets.

HCMA, which acts as a risk, capital and strategic advisor to the global (re)insurance industry, said it was expanding its European team on a “rapid growth trajectory”.

Since 2016, HCMA has been involved in more than 145 completed transactions in the P&C insurance industry. In the past twelve months, it participated in 28 announced transactions, representing more than $7.5bn in value.

“At HCMA, we are committed to providing our clients with best-in-class M&A, capital and ILS transaction advice and support to achieve their global growth and capital needs,” said Jarad Madea, CEO of HCMA.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sébastien to the team as we continue to expand our European reinsurance and capital markets capability. Through a broad bench of leading industry talent, and the diversified resources across Howden, we provide state of the art data-driven insights and analytics, giving our clients a strategic advantage in today’s competitive market,” Madea said.

Bamsey added: “I am very excited to be joining an investment banking franchise with an exclusive focus on the insurance and reinsurance sectors, incredibly deep industry knowledge, and extensive capabilities across strategic advisory and all forms of capital raising and ILS/risk transfer. I have been impressed working opposite the Howden team on prior innovative transactions in the insurance space and I feel fortunate to be joining such a talented group of individuals.”