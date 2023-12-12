Wolfram Schultz joins from AXA GIE in Paris, where he was responsible for analysis, strategy, and optimisation of the French insurer’s incoming and outgoing global reinsurance business.

Wolfram Schultz is set to join Howden Tiger as head of casualty reinsurance in Continental Europe.

He joins Howden Tiger on 1 February 2024, based in Cologne, Germany, reporting to Massimo Reina, CEO, Howden Tiger International.

“Howden Tiger continues to grow internationally, investing in talent and bringing more variety to meet the needs of reinsurance clients,” said Reina.

Schultz will work closely with the London based specialty teams and the Howden and Howden Tiger local offices in Europe, in what the broking firm said via LinkedIn “has historically been an underserved area of broking”.

Reina added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Wolfram to our growing team, adding strong new talent and extensive industry expertise to our Casualty practice,” he added.

Schultz was previously head of underwriting and group protection for casualty and specialty at French insurance company AXA GIE in Paris.

There he was responsible for the analysis, strategy, and optimization of its incoming and outgoing global reinsurance business.

He has held senior management positions in Germany, the UK and South Africa with several international commercial insurance companies.

These include Gerling Allgemeine Versicherungs, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, and Guy Carpenter.