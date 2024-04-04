The strategic change for the reinsurance broker follows its acquisition of TigerRisk in January 2023 and Howden’s group-wide rebrand in October last year, uniting its broking operations under one name.

Howden Group has renamed its reinsurance broking arm Howden Tiger as Howden Re from April 2024.

TigerRisk was acquired by Howden Group in January 2023, dramatically adding to the firm’s position as one of the largest global reinsurance brokers.

The name change follows Howden’s rebrand in October last year, which united its broking operations under one name.

With its reinsurance business following suit, “Howden expresses its collective expertise through a single visual identity”, the company said.

The newly-renamed Howden Re was the fastest growing reinsurance intermediary in 2023, with 25% organic growth for the full year.

Gross written premiums placed for the year surged to $14.5bn, with the division doubling geographic and office presence.

An expanded headcount means it operates a team of nearly 900 professionals across 30 countries.

David Howden, group CEO of Howden, said: “Howden Tiger has proven to be every bit as transformational for the industry as we envisaged when we announced the deal nearly two years ago, having seen an incredible opportunity to create a fresh alternative of real scale for clients and a long-term home for talent.”

Tim Ronda, CEO, Howden Re, added: “Stand out organic growth has been delivered by bringing the full capability of our diversified and differentiated client offering to bear, with reinsurance as the final pillar of the group’s architecture in place. The business will continue to deliver for clients under the Howden Re name as part of a single Howden identity.

“Howden Re’s clients and colleagues are at the centre of our business and success. I am proud of the incredible growth we have achieved working together, which has been significantly enhanced by the strength and identity of the Howden Group.

“It has allowed us to invest in new and deeper capabilities by product and region, responding locally and globally to the ever-evolving risks managed by our clients. I’m excited to be a part of the Howden journey and build on our reputation as a leading reinsurance broker and strategic advisor as we continue to grow.”

Chief placement officer role

Howden has also announced the promotion of Paul Hasib to the newly created role of chief placement officer for the corporate and commercial pillar within Howden UK and Ireland, effective from 1 April 2024.

After an 18-year career with RSA in a number of roles, including head of London market, Hasib joined Aston Lark as head of insurer management in 2018.

Following Howden’s acquisition of Aston Lark he moved into the role of head of UK retail carrier management within the Howden markets team in 2022.

Hasib said: “I’m looking forward to creating, implementing and managing our strategies to support the placement needs of the business and our clients, utilising Howden’s strengths in the market to deliver improved client outcomes and placement efficiencies for Howden UK and Ireland corporate and commercial business.”

Warren Dickson, CEO of corporate and commercial, Howden, added: “I’m delighted that Paul is stepping into this newly created role to lead placement activity within the market, delivering maximum value to Howden, our commercial and corporate clients, and our insurer partners.”