Insurance House, a subsidiary of Finance House Group, has announced the appointment of Mohammad Alamin Abu Quora as its new CEO.

Abu Quora (pictured) brings over 30 years of expertise in the insurance industry, having held key executive leadership roles across the Middle East.

His extensive experience spans “strategic leadership, business development, innovation, and operational excellence”, the Abu Dhabi-based entity said.

Throughout his career, he has successfully led major initiatives, spearheaded large-scale insurance programs, and forged strategic partnerships that have driven sustainable business growth, the commercial and personal lines insurer said.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Mohammad Abu Quora as the new CEO of Insurance House,” said Mohammed Alqubaisi, chairman of Insurance House.

“His deep industry knowledge, leadership acumen, and proven ability to drive growth make him the right leader to steer the company into its next phase of success.”

Abu Quora added: “I am honoured to join Insurance House and excited to lead a team that is committed to excellence and innovation.

“Together, we will build on the company’s strong foundation, enhance customer-centric solutions, and continue contributing to the advancement of the UAE’s insurance sector.”