New global climate role will help tackle increasing weather and catastrophe risks, reinsurance broker said.

Aon has announced John Neal as its new global chairman of climate solutions and global CEO of reinsurance, effective following the conclusion of his notice period.

Neal will join Aon from Lloyd’s, where he has served as CEO since October 2018, and prior to joining Lloyd’s, served as group chief executive of QBE.

The broker said Neal would help lead Aon’s efforts to address the growing and complex risks associated with climate change, while also building on the success of the firm’s industry-leading reinsurance team.

Neal’s appointment arrives “at a critical time”, Aon said, as businesses and communities around the world must tackle increasing volatility driven by climate-related events.

Neal will be based in London, Aon said, reporting to Andy Marcell, CEO of Risk Capital for Aon, and serve as a member of the firm’s Risk Capital leadership team.

“John’s career is celebrated for looking ahead to the future and investing in technology and talent to position the insurance industry for greater impact and growth,” said Greg Case, CEO of Aon.

“He brings significant and relevant experience that will advance our 3x3 Plan to accelerate our Aon United strategy, unlock integrated climate solutions and ultimately create key points of difference in how we serve our clients across risk and people issues,” Case added.

During his tenure, Aon said, Lloyd’s had experienced “a remarkable transformation, achieving industry-leading performance” and the market’s strongest financial position in its 340-year history.

He brings a wealth of experience, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the shifting needs of our clients,” said Marcell.

“His leadership will be instrumental in supporting the team to address the challenges organizations face across the megatrends of Trade, Technology, Weather and Workforce, and developing solutions that enable our clients to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” he said.

Neal added: “I will be forever grateful to my colleagues and many others across the Lloyd’s market for the opportunity to put in place a framework that has delivered strong and sustainable financial performance and positions Lloyd’s for future success.

“At Aon, I’m looking forward to supporting colleagues as they look to serve clients’ reinsurance needs and deliver smart insurance solutions that help address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, especially with regard to the climate transition.”