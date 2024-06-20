Tracy-Lee Kus served most recently as Aon’s Asia Pacific head of commercial risk.

Aon has appointed Tracy-Lee Kus as Head of its London-based global broking centre (GBC), effective 1 September 2024.

Kus (pictured) succeeds Mark Parker, who will be retiring “in the coming weeks”, Aon said, following Parker’s interim leadership of GBC over the past few months,

Kus will lead the ongoing evolution of the GBC, focusing on enhancing client relationships and leveraging Aon’s risk capital capabilities.

This includes the expansion of the Aon client treaty, as Aon continues to grow its market-leading technical and specialty capabilities.

Kus brings more than 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry working in South Africa, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

She returned to Aon in 2011, serving in several senior roles and most recently as head of commercial risk for Aon in the Asia Pacific region.

In her new role she reports to global commercial risk CEO, Joe Peiser.

“I am delighted to welcome Tracy-Lee into this important role,” said Peiser.

“The increased complexity of global risks and the London market’s track record of innovation makes our GBC more relevant than ever. Tracy-Lee has the leadership skills and global perspective required to increase the GBC’s impact with colleagues, clients and underwriting partners,” he said.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank Mark for his excellent stewardship of the GBC over the past few months, and to congratulate him on a hugely successful career spanning more than three decades in the industry,” Peiser added.