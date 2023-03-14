He will focus on aligning the Blueprint Two programme with the wider Corporation Operations function

Lloyd’s has announced a number of changes to its executive committee, which strengthen the Corporation’s strategic focus in 2023 to deliver against its priorities of performance, digitalisation, purpose and culture.

Bob James, previously Lloyd’s Market Transformation director, will assume the role of chief operations officer for Lloyd’s with immediate effect, and will focus on aligning the Blueprint Two programme with the wider Corporation Operations function.

He has taken over COO responsibilities from CFO Burkhard Keese, effective 14 March 2023.

James began his career in the Operations function at Allstate Insurance in the United States, and has served as the chief operations officer for CNA Commercial Insurance, and QBE North America.

Burkhard Keese will continue as Lloyd’s chief financial officer, with a particular focus on growing the Lloyd’s Investment Platform and risk transformation vehicle London Bridge to attract new capital providers.

Deputy CFO Cliff joins Executive Committee

Deputy CFO Alex Cliff will join Lloyd’s Executive Committee with immediate effect. She will continue to report into Keese. Cliff joined Lloyd’s in November 2022 and has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held senior finance roles in insurance and broking firms including Direct Line Group, StarStone and AJ Gallagher.

John Neal, Lloyd’s CEO, said: “The Blueprint Two programme is making steady progress in our drive towards market digitalisation, enabling [James] to now extend his remit to Lloyd’s Operations function.

“I am grateful for Burkhard’s support in leading Operations over the past 14 months, and am equally delighted that Deputy CFO Alex Cliff will bring her insight and experience to Lloyd’s Executive Committee.”