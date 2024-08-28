Kristopher Lynn joins the reinsurance broker in Bermuda from Terra Underwriting Management and before that was president of Sompo’s agriculture division.

Kristopher Lynn has joined Lockton Re as a senior broker and practice leader for Agriculture.

He will be based in the reinsurance broker’s Bermuda office, working with colleagues and clients globally.

Lynn joins from Terra Underwriting Management and previous to that he was president of AgriSompo, Sompo’s agriculture division, based in Bermuda, which he joined in 2014.

With 20 years of industry experience, he also worked at Tokio Millenium Re and ACE (now Chubb), in addition to board roles at Gestione Rischi Agricoli Integrati and A&A.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Kris to the team as we launch this new global agriculture practice,” said Nick Durant, CEO of North America at Lockton Re.

“We always wanted to build capability for our clients and partners in this area but needed to find the right talent and Kris is a great fit with regard to experience and expertise as well as that all important cultural fit,” Durant said.

Lynn said “I feel really enthusiastic about joining Lockton Re with its great reputation and tremendous success over the last five years. The support and positivity shown by everyone makes me confident that this is a great place to build a best-in-class agriculture practice and enhance the service and product offering to agriculture clients globally.

Keith Harrison, CEO international, Lockton Re, added: “Our one team global structure means we can launch new practices and bring deep seated expertise to clients and prospects in a very quick and seamless manner.

“Historically there has been limited reinsurance broker choice and innovation in agriculture in comparison to many of the other specialty classes and we are looking forward to working with Kris to provide a fresh perspective to clients and prospects in this important segment of the market”.