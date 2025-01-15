Daniel Moruzzi and Matthew Cope have both joined the reinsurance broker’s international P&C division in London as senior brokers.

Moruzzi (pictured, right) is focused on casualty and financial lines, and started his career at Everest Re in 1999.

This was followed by a stint at Barbican when the syndicate started to build an international casualty treaty portfolio.

He later developed a similar book of business at Ascot becoming class underwriter, overseeing the combined international and North American portfolios.

Moruzzi previously chaired the IUA professional lines underwriters group panel and was deputy chair for the LMA international casualty panel.

Cope (pictured, left) was most recently a casualty treaty broker at rival broker Aon, after starting his career at Aspen, followed by 8 years at Aon.

He was initially at Aon Inpoint advising re/insurer clients on corporate strategy and distribution before transitioning to the international casualty treaty team.

Cope was responsible for structuring and placing complex global casualty and financial lines reinsurance treaties for composite insurers and Lloyd’s syndicates.

“We’ve had another successful year at Lockton Re, and therefore, it’s a great time to welcome Dan and Matt to the business unit as we get ready for future growth and a busy 2025,” said Carla Moffett, head of international P&C, Lockton Re, said,

“As a team, we are known for our technical expertise, diligent approach, and market knowledge; both Dan and Matt will be great additions to this capability as we add more depth to the division to support our growth aspirations,” Moffett said.

Keith Harrison, CEO of international, Lockton Re, added: “International casualty and financial / professional lines is a substantial and fast-growing part of our business where we offer deep-seated technical expertise and industry insight, coupled with high quality and differentiated service.

“Dan and Matt are great additions to our team, and we all look forward to welcoming them both to the dynamic and exciting culture at Lockton Re.”