New ILS hire in London joins Lockton Re from rival reinsurance broker Gallagher Re.

Theo Norris has joined Lockton Re Capital Markets to be the reinsurance broker’s UK capital markets structuring and cyber insurance linked securities (ILS) leader.

He joins Lockton Re from Gallagher Re, where he most recently served as head of cyber ILS.

Norris (pictured) will be based in the London office working closely with Lockton Re’s global broking and cyber teams, the firm said.

Before Gallagher Re, he was assistant vice president at Aon Securities.

“Theo is an experienced and highly regarded professional in the cyber and broader ILS space,” said Zach Breslin, head of Lockton Re Capital Markets.

“He will be instrumental in advancing our ability to develop innovative risk-transfer and capital solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” he said.

“Beyond his deep expertise in cyber risk transfer, Theo’s dynamic approach is a perfect fit for Lockton Re’s culture, and we are all excited to welcome him aboard,” continued Breslin.

Robert Bisset, chairman of global retrocession and property specialty, Bermuda, and market capital, added: “This is an exciting time for Lockton Re as we continue to expand our capabilities to meet client and market demands.

“Theo’s addition further strengthens our Capital Markets and Cyber expertise, and his excellent market reputation will enhance our position as we look to the future.

“Following another successful 1/1 renewal, this is a perfect moment for Theo to join as we prepare for growth in 2025 and beyond.”