Led by Jeff Fleming in New York, the reinsurance broker’s new unit will target ‘US programs and MGAs’.

Lockton Re has announced the launch of Lockton Re Portfolio Solutions, a business segment “dedicated to programs and MGAs in the US”.

The reinsurance arm of the largest privately owned broker said its new arm would offer an integrated and tailored approach to the US programs and MGA space.

This collective focus, the intermediary said, would help clients meet their risk transfer needs in coordination with its wider analytics and modeling capabilities.

Portfolio Solutions is Lockton’s second segment launched in the last 18 months, following mortgage and structured credit in the fall of 2023.

“We are thrilled to introduce Lockton Re Portfolio Solutions to the market,” said Jeff Fleming (pictured), Lockton Re Portfolio Solutions leader.

“This newly created segment combines our existing expertise in the Programs and MGA space into a collective team, providing the unparalleled capabilities that our clients and prospects are craving,” he said.

Nick Durant, CEO, North America, Lockton Re, added: “The launch of Lockton Re Portfolio Solutions further supports our continued expansion and growth story.

“By creating this new segment, we are bringing together the best of our team with deep expertise and strong relationships to support the dynamic Program and MGA market.”