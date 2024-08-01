New head of innovation has been CEO of MAWDY, the Madrid-based group’s assistance business unit, since 2019.

Mapfre has appointed Leire Jiménez as its new group chief innovation officer.

Effective 1 September she will hold the position alongside her current role as CEO of MAWDY, the company’s assistance business unit.

Jiménez (pictured) replaces José Antonio Arias, who remains as group chief operational transformation officer.

She has 20 years of experience in the industry and has been CEO of MAWDY since 2019.

She developed her career at national and international levels in markets such as the UK, France and Asia, holding different positions of responsibility at the Spanish-based international insurance group.

Six years after its founding, Mapfre Open Innovation is embarking on a new phase, under Jiménez’s leadership, to continue enhancing business development and decision-making, the company said.

Mapfre said in its release: “In the six years since the creation of Mapfre Open Innovation, numerous exercises have been carried out that have influenced the company’s strategy, and mechanisms, capabilities and talent have been developed with high technical rigor and an effective governance model.

“The mechanisms created, aimed at connecting with the Insurtech ecosystem and other relevant industry agents, have facilitated Mapfre with an external and complementary vision, enriching business development and decision-making. This approach has been essential in enabling the company to keep up with emerging trends and opportunities.”