Acrisure has announced that Martin Reith has joined the re/insurance broking group.

Based in London, the intermediary said he would be working with senior leadership across several areas of the business.

Effective immediately, Reith becomes executive chairman of Volante, a managing general agent (MGA) and Lloyd’s business, where he will work closely with the CEO Talbir Bains and the executive team.

Acrisure announced in March 2022 that it was buying MGA Volante Global, which includes Lloyd’s syndicate 1699 managed by Asta Managing Agency.

Reith will report into Matt Schweinzger and Grahame Millwater, who are between them responsible for Acrisure Re, the group’s London market and international commercial re/insurance businesses, MGAs and programme business.

Reith will also be advising Ben Canagaretna, managing director of Acrisure Re Corporate Advisory and Solutions (ARCAS), “reviewing and advising on Acrisure’s interest in accessing third-party capital to take advantage of the significant number of opportunities ahead”.

Reith (pictured) brings 40 years of industry experience to Acrisure, with prior senior executive and non-exec roles at more than a dozen firms, including Helios, Marketform and Neon, and he was founder and CEO of Ascot Underwriting in 2001.

“We warmly welcome Martin Reith to Volante Global” said Talbir Bains, the business’s founder and CEO.

“Martin’s extensive experience and proven track record in the re/insurance sector make him well qualified to collaborate with the executive team on our strategic initiatives for 2025 and beyond.

As we embark on a year of a significant growth plan for syndicate 1699, the addition of Martin’s expertise will position us for continued success to deliver respectable underwriting profit in a competitive landscape.”

Reith said: “I am thrilled to join Volante and to support the Executive team. The business has a unique model that will offer significant opportunities in 2025 and beyond.”

On Reith’s wider Acrisure role, Schweinzger said: “As Acrisure continues to expand, we want to ensure we are benefiting from the most experienced leaders in the London market and beyond. Martin’s expertise will add tremendous value across several areas of our business.”

Millwater added: “I have had the advantage of knowing Martin over many years, and his reputation and extensive network of long-term relationships will be extremely valuable and further strengthen our leadership team.”

Reith added: “I have enjoyed watching Acrisure’s successful international expansion thus far and I look forward to working with Matt and Grahame, as well as many others at Acrisure.”