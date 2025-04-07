New regional chief exec for Chubb’s business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Chubb has announced the appointment of Kamran Mazhar as CEO for Chubb Arabia.

He joins Chubb from Liva Insurance where he served as CEO.

In his role, Mazhar will lead Chubb Arabia’s strategic direction and business operations, focusing on driving profitable growth and strengthening Chubb Arabia’s market position in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mazhar brings 23 years of insurance industry experience and has held leadership roles in Saudi Arabia since 2015.

From 2019 to 2023 he led Chubb Arabia and during the 21 years prior held various positions at Chubb companies in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“We are delighted that Kamran is re-joining Chubb Arabia,” said Serge Osouf, chairman of the board, Chubb Arabia.

“He is a highly experienced leader with a proven track record. His deep understanding of both Chubb and the insurance market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will allow us to continue to grow our business in the market and we look forward to working with him again.

“Kamran’s leadership will position Chubb for continued success and innovation in the insurance landscape of Saudi Arabia,” said Peter Kelaher, division president of Chubb in Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

“His proven ability to navigate complex market conditions and foster strong relationships with clients will be instrumental as we aim to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” he added.