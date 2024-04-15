McGill and Partners has announced the appointments of Duncan Milne and Cabot Lyman as partners to the firm’s US property team.

Duncan joins the firm as a partner and head of US property. He brings more than 16 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Greater New York Property Leader at Aon.

Cabot joins McGill and Partners as a partner for US property, bringing with her a decade of experience from Aon, where she served as senior vice president and team leader in the Aon property practice.

McGill said the firm continues to build out its global broking capabilities in the US with the announcement of these appointments.

“We’re delighted to welcome Duncan and Cabot to the firm and to continue building out our unique and highly differentiated broking proposition,” said Karl Hennessy, CEO of McGill Global Risk Solutions.

“The addition of such high calibre talent to our global team further enables us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients and distribution partners,” he added.