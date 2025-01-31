The Insurance Development Forum (IDF) has appointed Ivo Menzinger, managing director of public sector business at Swiss Re, as chair of its operating committee.

He succeeds Rowan Douglas CBE, CEO of climate risk & resilience at Howden, who led the creation of the IDF between 2012-2015, and served as chair of the committee since the IDF’s launch at the Paris Climate Summit in 2015.

The IDF said that for over a decade Douglas had played a pivotal role in establishing it as a respected international institution delivering resilience to climate and disaster risks.

Menzinger (pictured) brings leadership experience in the public-private partnership (PPP) space, particularly in disaster risk management and insurance, to the role of chair.

He was previously deputy chair of the operating committee, founder and co-chair of the IDF Sovereign and Humanitarian Working Group for nearly a decade

Under Menzinger’s leadership, the IDF said it would enter its 10th year focused on catalysing the momentum needed to scale climate and disaster resilience solutions, addressing the urgent need for collaboration across sectors to provoke meaningful change for vulnerable communities and with a focus on accelerating implementation efforts.

“Rowan has been instrumental in transforming the IDF from a bold vision into a global force for resilience,” said Michel Liès, chair of the IDF steering committee.

“His strategic leadership has enabled the IDF to operationalise initiatives that deliver real impact.

“We thank him for his enormous contributions over the last decade and count on his engagement with the IDF in future.

“As we look ahead and embark on the IDF’s next phase, Ivo’s expertise will be key to catalysing additional momentum, uniting stakeholders, and scaling solutions to match the urgency of the moment.”

Menzinger said: “It is a privilege to step into this role at such a pivotal time for the IDF and the communities it serves. As we navigate an era of escalating climate and disaster risks, our focus must be on implementation underpinned by ambition.

“By strengthening partnerships and fostering innovation, we can scale practical solutions that protect lives and livelihoods. The urgency of this work cannot be overstated. I look forward to driving momentum that turns collaboration into measurable impact, ensuring the IDF continues to provoke meaningful change in building a more resilient future.”

Douglas added: “It has been a great pleasure to help turn the IDF vision into a thriving reality over the last decade and see the influence and impact of this unique public-private partnership. We have achieved countless breakthroughs – technical, organisational and financial – that many people thought to be impossible.

“Most importantly we have transformed the wider recognition of insurance as an essential part of resilient development. I thank everyone in the IDF community – past and present – from across industry, Governments, international institutions, NGOs and my family who have supported me in leading the IDF OpCo on this extraordinary journey together.

“As we enter our second decade the IDF’s mission has never been more important. So, I’m delighted to be handing over to Ivo with his unique skills and experience, someone who I’ve enjoyed working with in the IDF since 2014. I wish him every success in taking the IDF to the next level and look forward to supporting him and the IDF in its exciting future.”