Miller has announced Alessia Lombardi’s appointment as an account executive in the broker’s accident and health (A&H) team.

She joins in September 2024 and will report to Tim Nagle, Miller’s head of sports and entertainment broking.

She brings more than two decades’ experience in the Lloyd’s and international markets, with expertise in complex A&H placements for corporates, intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations.

Lombardi was previously an executive director at Special Contingency Risks, where she led the A&H team.

Before this, she served for over a decade at WTW, latterly as a divisional director, with a focus on broking Southern European A&H business into the London market.

“Alessia’s appointment is another exciting milestone in the continued development of our market-leading A&H proposition, and the wider sports and entertainment practice at Miller,” said Nagle.

“Alessia’s deep product expertise and experience structuring complex placements across international markets, including high-risk territories, will prove invaluable as we continue to serve the complex and evolving needs of our clients globally,” he said.

Lombardi added: “I’m very pleased to be back in the market and thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and successful team. Miller has established itself as a leading player in the A&H arena, and I look forward to working with Tim and the team to develop its proposition further still.”