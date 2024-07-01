Former PWC director joins the (re)insurance broker’s Lead non-marine team in Japan.

Miller has announced the appointment of Kazuhiko Shinkai as head of Miller non-marine Japan strategy, seeking to build on its Japanese presence via Lead Insurance Services.

Beginning his role on 1 July 2024, Kazuhiko will be responsible for operational management of Miller’s Japanese business, as well as leading further expansions of its non-marine business locally.

Shinkai was previously working at Itochu Corporation, where he held various management roles.

His other career experience includes roles at PWC and Liberty Mutual.

Japan is an important growth market for Miller, having acquired Lead in 2022 following a longstanding 25-year relationship between the two businesses.

“With over 35 years in the Japanese insurance market, we are delighted to have Shinkai-san join us,” said Ron Whyte, head of Asia at Miller.

“He is well respected in the industry and brings deep knowledge and experience that will be highly relevant as we seek to broaden our footprint and strengthen our capabilities in Japan.

”We remain excited by the opportunities and potential we see for Miller in both Japan and Asia,” Whyte added.