Bermuda-based Mosaic has announced a reshuffle across its underwriting and operational teams to prioritise driving the growth of its agency business.

Mosaic Insurance has launched a restructure of senior management roles, effective immediately.

The reshuffle includes several roles immediately below chief executive level, including CEO of its agency business, a chief underwriting officer (CUO) and a role responsible for developing artificial intelligence (AI).

The Bermuda-based insurer said it “demonstrates Mosaic’s evolution as a global agency whose business increasingly is driven by trade-capital partners across its seven specialty lines”.

Launched in February 2021, Mosaic underwrites transactional liability, cyber, political risk, political violence, financial institutions, professional liability, and environmental liability.

The company’s model matches capacity from its own Lloyd’s syndicate, 1609, with capital from carrier partners seeking regional access and expertise in specialty lines, retaining underwriting and claims control.

The company currently underwrites on behalf of 26 insurers globally, originating more than $1bn in gross written premium in the past two years for agency partners.

“This is an exciting evolution for Mosaic that enhances our operational efficiency and accelerates strategic expansion,” said co-CEO Mitch Blaser.

“It comes at a natural point in our growth plans, when we are focusing on increasing the scale and scope of our valuable agency business, as well as deploying new technologies, and empowering best-in-class specialty leaders.”

“These advancements benefit all our stakeholders and help us expand distribution and product innovation, while capitalizing on discerning, data-led risk selection,” said co-CEO Mark Wheeler.

“Notably, these updates will support the strong allegiances we are building with brokers and agency partners to source profitable underwriting opportunities and bring innovative solutions to the market,” Wheeler added.

Personnel updates included:

• Liam Jones becomes Mosaic’s agency CEO, overseeing strategic vision, growth, profitability, and operations of Mosaic’s agency business, along with product and underwriting capabilities across the group.

• Charlie Mackay becomes CUO, international, overseeing global broker relationships and driving global market engagement strategy, tactics, and execution.

• Anna Jay becomes active underwriter of Lloyd’s Syndicate 1609, subject to Lloyd’s and regulatory approval, managing the overall portfolio structure and risk selection, across all lines of business.

• Krishnan Ethirajan becomes chief digital and AI officer, driving technology, data and AI strategy, and external delivery partner relationships.

• Lisa Fontanetta becomes chief operating officer, managing overall operational strategy, efficiency and automation.

• David White becomes managing director, product and portfolio optimisation, overseeing underwriting portfolio development, pricing and governance, as well as product innovation.

• Grant Hopkins becomes head of financial planning and analysis, and strategic finance, in Mosaic’s finance team, guiding the company’s financial strategy and decision-making processes.

• Heather Oliver takes on a newly-created position of head of corporate affairs, responsible for business development strategy, investor and board relations and broker marketing.

“Our colleagues and culture are central to Mosaic’s strategic vision as we build our position as a leading underwriting agency in the marketplace,” said Claire Eeles, chief people officer at Mosaic.

“We’re promoting our people and aligning them with our growth as a firm, and we’re proud to have been able to leverage the strengths of our existing team to make this happen,” Eeles added.