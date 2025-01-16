Christa Schwimmer has been with Munich Re for 23 years, starting in 2002 as a property treaty underwriter for Japan.

Munich Re has announced the appointment of Christa Schwimmer as chief executive for its specialty reinsurance and Lloyd’s & Bermuda business.

She joins the leadership team headed by Stefan Golling, member of the board of management at Munich Re.

Schwimmer (pictured) has been with Munich Re for 23 years, holding various positions, including senior executive manager for global clients, head of corporate client management, and head of property treaty for Japan and India.

She started at the German reinsurer in 2002 as a property treaty underwriter for Japan.

Most recently, she served as senior executive manager for Lloyd’s and Bermuda, where she managed over $1bn in premiums across multiple lines of business.

Her responsibilities included developing Munich Re’s reinsurance P&C portfolio as well as its cyber and specialty business for clients in the Lloyd’s London Market and Bermuda.

Writing via LinkedIn, she thanked Patrice Michellon for his handover of the specialty reinsurance business, as well as team members Tanja Dierkes; Lambert Muhr; Markus Spielmann and Stefan Westner.

“This is an exciting opportunity to dive deeper into different areas of expertise bundled under specialty reinsurance at Munich Re, such as the North American agriculture, as well as our global aviation, contingency and marine business,” Schwimmer said.

“I look forward to new insights from clients, partners and my colleagues in order to further develop our offerings,” she added.