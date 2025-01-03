Volt Underwriting, the MGA formed in October to support clients active in the energy transition sector, is pleased to welcome Louis Scott as senior underwriter, power and renewable energy, effective immediately.

He joins from Travelers Syndicate Management, where he was managing senior underwriter and head of power & utilities.

Volt noted that in the 2024 Gracechurch Survey of “London’s Leading Underwriters”, Scott was ranked second in the energy underwriter category, voted for by fellow underwriters and brokers.

Prior to his 12 years at Travelers, Scott (pictured) spent more than 20 years in the marine and energy department at Aon.

“We’re delighted to welcome an underwriter of Louis’ profile to the team” said Volt chief underwriting officer Andrew Tokley.

“He’s a widely respected London-market lead underwriter who brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. His appointment will significantly strengthen our Underwriting team, and elevate our standing in the power and renewable energy insurance sector.

Scott added: “I’m excited to be joining Volt. The team has made a great start since their launch, and I’m looking forward to contributing towards their future success.”