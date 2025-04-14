Trevor Oates joins from Canopius, where he was a treaty underwriter, with experience in property, construction, engineering, political violence and terrorism.

Africa Specialty Risks has appointed Trevor Oates as head of reinsurance.

He will lead ceded reinsurance purchasing across the group, which operates underwriting balance sheets in Bermuda, Mauritius, and at Lloyd’s through Syndicate 2454.

Oates will also work with ASR’s capacity partners, including Syndicates supporting the Africa-focused Baobab consortium at Lloyd’s.

He joins from Canopius, where he spent 25 years in underwriting roles, most recently as a treaty underwriter.

His portfolio included property, construction, engineering, political violence and terrorism.

Oates was the lead underwriter on reinsurance programmes across Africa, the Middle East and emerging markets.

He began his career at Mercantile and General Reinsurance Company in 1987, later spending seven years at Aon before joining Canopius.

He will report to ASR chief executive Mikir Shah.

“As our portfolio continues to expand, our reinsurance requirements have become more complex,” Shah said.

“We now write across multiple markets, including outside the African continent, and continue to expand our product lines.

“Trevor is a hugely experienced reinsurance executive, who has deep experience across our core products and geographies, along with strong relationships with the reinsurance market. I’m delighted to welcome him to ASR and help further our ceded reinsurance programme.”

Oates added: “ASR is an exciting, dynamic and ambitious company. I have been actively involved in building insurance capacity in Africa for more than 35 years, so I am really looking forward to working with Mikir and the team.”