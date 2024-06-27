The specialty MGA’s new chief executive joins from previous roles at AXA, Aon and Hiscox.

Optio Group has announced the appointment of Deepak Soni as its group CEO.

Soni (pictured) joins Optio Group from AXA, where he served as commercial director of AXA Insurance for the past nine years,

The specialty lines insurance MGA said he had played “a pivotal role in executing AXA’s UK commercial strategy and growing the business”.

Throughout his tenure at AXA, Soni held multiple senior positions, overseeing its SME, direct-to-consumer, delegated authority, and specialty lines businesses.

Before joining AXA in 2015, he spent nine years at Hiscox in various senior roles, including head of Hiscox direct commercial, following an early career as a broker at Aon for three years.

Soni’s appointment as CEO follows a “long-anticipated and carefully considered” decision by the Optio board, the MGA said, along with its private equity partners, Preservation Capital Partners.

“I am delighted to announce Deepak’s appointment as the new CEO of Optio Group,” said Matthew Fosh, executive chairman of Optio Group.

“He brings an impressive track record of driving profitable growth and has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities throughout his 20-year career in senior roles. Deepak joins us at a pivotal time in Optio’s development, and I am confident he will help us seize opportunities for further profitable growth under his leadership,” he added.

Soni added: “I am thrilled to be joining Optio and to lead the next phase of its development.

“Optio’s strong position in the specialty market provides an excellent foundation for growth, and I look forward to working with the talented teams within the business. Together, we will continue to deliver outstanding products and services to the global insurance market, driving innovation and success.”