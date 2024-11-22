Dutch tech-enabled MGA provides P&C products, primarily land-based equipment, marine and high net worth, distributed via brokers through its proprietary distribution platform.

Optio Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of Netherlands and Brussels based MGA Den Hartigh Beheer & Exploitatie,

Optio, a specialty managing general agent (MGA), first announced the deal in July, after receiving regulatory approvals.

Jan Den Hartigh, CEO of Den Hartigh, will continue to lead the business, Optio said.

Founded in 1916, the tech-enabled business specialises in business to business insurance solutions.

The Dutch firm provides a range of property and casualty insurance products, primarily land-based equipment, marine and solutions for high net worth clients.

These are distributed via brokers through its proprietary distribution platform.

Optio said its acquisition “marks a major milestone” for the MGA, being the first of several as part of its growth plans in the European market.

The MGA has since announced its acquisition of Luxembourg-based film and events specialist MGA the Circles Group.

It has also announced a strategic investment in Italian MGA, Heca, pending regulatory approval.