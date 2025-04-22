Ana Ortega Lamaignère was previously sales manager for Coface Global Solutions in Spain.

Nexus Underwriting has appointed Ana Ortega Lamaignère as broker and partner manager for Spain in its European trade credit business.

She reports to Samuel Fattahzadeh, Nexus’s head of European trade credit.

She brings experience from both banking and broking. Nexus said her appointment reflects growing demand for tailored credit insurance solutions in the region.

Ortega Lamaignère said: “I am thrilled to be joining Nexus at such a dynamic time for the trade credit sector.

“Businesses across Europe are looking for innovative ways to mitigate risk and enhance their financial resilience, and Nexus is perfectly positioned to support them with market-leading solutions.

“I look forward to working with our broker partners to drive growth and deliver exceptional service.”

Fattahzadeh added: “Ana’s expertise in trade credit and broking, combined with her strong market relationships, makes her a fantastic addition to our team.

“As we continue to expand across Europe, her appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and strengthening our partnerships.

“We’re excited to welcome her aboard and look forward to the impact she will make.”