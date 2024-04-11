Hong Kong-based reinsurer said its new tailored products team would be led by Chenwei Li.

Peak Re has announced a “strategic expansion” of its Structured Solutions team serving clients across its property and casualty (P&C) and life and health (L&H) divisions.

The Hong Kong company said the move is designed to enhance product diversity and deliver “customised and innovative reinsurance solutions” across the business.

Peak Re established its L&H Structured Solutions team in 2022 dedicated to developing bespoke solutions for specific clients.

The reinsurer cited “growing demand for innovative and flexible capital and risk management solutions”.

Its expanded Structured Solutions team will operate independently, the reinsurer said, “providing unbiased and specialised support to clients”, while working closely with L&H and P&C arms “to create innovative and practical solutions”.

The new team is led by Chenwei Li (pictured), who brings 20 years of experience in the re/insurance industry, including Taiping Re and Allianz in Singapore.

Li joined Peak Re as its appointed actuary in 2018, subsequently taking up the role of head of structured solutions of L&H and co-head of L&H in 2022.

He is joined by Tony Zhong and Min Zhang, both senior actuaries with experience in capital, risk, and financial management, Peak Re said.

Franz-Josef Hahn, CEO, Peak Re, said: “The establishment of the new Structured Solutions team is a major step forward in our mission to innovate and provide tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.

“With Chenwei Li at the helm and supported by his talented team, I am confident that we can offer distinctive and value-added services to reinforce our position as a leading reinsurer in Asia and beyond,” Hahn added.