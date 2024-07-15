Hong-Kong-based reinsurer promotes new chief risk officer to the role.

Peak Re has appointed of David Menezes as chief risk officer (CRO), effective immediately

Menezes (pictured) has been serving as Peak Re’s deputy CRO since September 2022.

His responsibilities include ensuring regulatory and legal compliance, understanding of risks and exposures, and safeguarding the company’s financial strength.

Menezes, a fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, has been a member of the Peak Re team since 2016.

“David has consistently demonstrated exceptional oversight of our risk, compliance, and legal functions,” said Franz-Josef Hahn, CEO of Peak Re.

“His leadership skills have been pivotal in fostering a risk-oriented culture throughout the company, driving our risk management strategies and maintaining our robust financial health.

“I’m pleased to congratulate David on this well-deserved promotion,” Hahn added.