Andrew Stark has been appointed to the newly created role of head of underwriting at Pool Re, effective immediately.

Stark (pictured) has joined Pool Re ahead of the April 2025 change from its current facultative obligatory treaty.

From April next year Pool Re changes to an annual aggregate excess of loss (XoL) treaty reinsurance scheme.

He will report to Jonathan Gray, chief underwriting officer, at Pool Re, which is the reinsurance public-private partnership terrorism reinsurer for mainland Great Britain.

Stark has most recently been conducting an expert peer review for the international property catastrophe XoL book at London market specialty re/insurer Chaucer.

He has more than 20 years’ experience as a Lloyd’s underwriter and was previously head of property at Chord Re, with other roles at Lloyd’s syndicates including Barbican, Vibe and Markel.

“We are pleased to welcome Andrew as the new head of underwriting,” said Gray.

“His extensive expertise in global treaty underwriting will be invaluable in supporting the transformation efforts as we navigate the changes to our reinsurance scheme, and continue to support the resilience of the UK economy.”

Stark added: “Pool Re plays a vital role in supporting the insurance market to help build national resilience against terrorism and I am delighted to join at such an exciting time.

“Supported by extremely talented underwriters, I look forward to working with Jonathan to ensure the success of the scheme and the positive impact the changes will have on members, customers and the terrorism insurance market.”